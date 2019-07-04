Brazil's congressional committee approves main text of pension reform

BRASILIA, July 4 (Reuters) - A Brazilian congressional committee in charge of analyzing the government’s pension reform bill approved its main text on Thursday, after an extended session that started on Wednesday and went throughout the night with only a short pause.

The lower house committee passed the text by 36 votes to 13. The draft bill, which analysts say is critical to improving Brazil’s fiscal health and economy, could now be put to a lower house plenary vote before recess on July 18. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)