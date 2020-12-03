Brazil's services sector expands in November, but growth slows, IHS Markit says

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s services sector expanded in November for a third straight month but at a slower pace than the month before, a purchasing managers’ survey showed on Thursday, as worries over a second wave of the coronavirus cooled the recent recovery.

Services have lagged manufacturing and industry in the rebound from the COVID-19 crisis but had recently shown signs - particularly in job growth - that the bounceback was finally underway.

But IHS Markit’s headline Brazil services PMI fell to 50.9 from 52.3 in October. It was the third consecutive reading above 50.0 but the index’s first decline since April.

A reading above 50.0 marks expansion, while a reading below signifies contraction.

The fall in services followed the first manufacturing PMI decline since April also. The composite PMI encompassing both sectors fell to 53.8 in November from 55.9 in October, IHS Markit said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic weighed on the service economy, with the latest rise in activity being marginal and softer than in October,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

“Fears of a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases and the associated controls it could bring restricted business optimism,” she said.

Within services, the employment index rose to 51.3 from 47.5, the first job growth since February. That helped lift the composite employment index across manufacturing and services to 52.6 from 50.0, the highest in almost nine years.

Inflationary pressures continued to build, with the services sector input prices index rising to 64.1, the highest in more than four years. The composite input prices index rose to 70.5, the highest since the index was first compiled in March 2007.

The services business expectations index fell to 65.5 from 71.0 the month before, but the new export business index jumped to 50.6 from 39.6, the highest and first reading above 50.0 this year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Paul Simao)