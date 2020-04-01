RPT-Brazil manufacturing PMI falls to 48.4 in March, lowest in over three years- IHS Markit

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s manufacturing sector shrank in March at the fastest pace in more than three years, according to a survey of purchasing managers’ activity on Wednesday, as the hit to activity from the coronavirus outbreak began to be felt.

The IHS Markit Brazil manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 48.4, down from 52.3 the month before and signaling the first contraction in activity since last July.

A reading above 50.0 marks expansion in the sector, while a reading below signifies contraction.

The 48.4 print was the lowest since February 2017, when Brazil was just emerging from one of its deepest recessions on record. Many economists expect the economy to experience a nasty recession this year, due to the coronavirus fallout.

Many key sub-indices, such as new orders and employment, also fell to their lowest levels in years, suggesting activity in the coming months is likely to remain extremely weak.

“The public health crisis has delayed projects, reduced customer spending and led to difficulties fulfilling export orders across the world,” said Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit.

“As a result, manufacturers reported the fastest decline in total new work since the first quarter of 2017, alongside one of the worst months for supply chain delays since the survey began in 2006,” he added.

The employment sub-index fell to 46.5, indicating that the manufacturing sector shed jobs in March at the fastest rate since February, 2017, while the new orders index slumped to 45.0, the lowest since January, 2017.

The suppliers’ delivery times sub-index, a measure of supply chain efficiency, tumbled to 40.9, the second lowest since the series began 14 years ago.

Manufacturers suffered another blow as the supply shock to the economy, coupled with a record low exchange rate, pushed up the input prices index to 67.0 from 64.6 in February, the highest since October 2018. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)