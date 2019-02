BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian producer prices fell 1.05 percent in January from the previous month, which helped slow the annual rate of factory gate inflation to 7.99 percent, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The monthly fall was smaller than December’s downwardly revised 1.56 percent, and the annual rate of inflation slowed from 9.64 percent in December, IBGE said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)