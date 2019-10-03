Bonds News
October 3, 2019

Brazil government surpasses 2019 target of $20 bln in privatizations

BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil has privatized or sold state assets worth $23.5 billion in the first nine months of the year, already surpassing its full-year target of $20 billion, the economy ministry said on Thursday.

The economy ministry said in a presentation there were 78.6 billion reais ($19.25 billion) in privatizations and divestments, 5.7 billion reais obtained in payments for rights to operate infrastructure, and 11.9 billion reais in “sales of natural assets,” consisting mainly of Petrobras oil exploration areas. ($1 = 4.0840 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Chris Reese)

