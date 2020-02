SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil has 17 public companies lined up to be sold by 2021, privatization secretary Salim Mattar said on Friday at an event at the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

Mattar said last month that Brazil hopes to sell assets worth 150 billion reais ($34.7 billion) in 2020, with the focus on selling subsidiaries of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA .