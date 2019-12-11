Bonds News
December 11, 2019 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil central bank cuts interest rates by 50 bps to new low 4.50%

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday to a record low of 4.50%, the fourth such move in a row, as economists widely expected and policymakers strongly indicated in recent weeks.

The decision by the bank’s nine-person rate-setting committee known as ‘Copom’ was unanimous, but with economic growth showing signs of accelerating, many have speculated about a pause in the easing cycle, if not its end. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below