BRASILIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 6.50% on Wednesday, as expected, but warned that an economic recovery had been interrupted and would resume slowly.

The bank’s nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to keep the Selic rate unchanged for the 10th straight meeting, as 18 out of 19 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Tom Brown)