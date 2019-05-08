Brazil central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 6.50 pct

BRASILIA, May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank kept its benchmark Selic interest rate on hold at a record-low 6.50 percent on Wednesday, as expected, noting that the economic weakness of late 2018 looks to have carried into this year and inflation risks are roughly balanced.

The bank’s nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted unanimously to keep the Selic rate unchanged for the ninth straight meeting, as forecast by all but one of 19 economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by G Crosse)