FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 21, 2018 / 7:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil sees no need for intervention in rate futures -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government sees no need to intervene in the interest rate futures market to stem a recent selloff, a government source told Reuters on Monday, but it could reduce the supply of local notes in scheduled auctions or call them off if need be.

Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia said on Monday that the central bank and Treasury could potentially act jointly to offset excessive volatility in financial markets. The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said interest rate futures markets have already reached a new equilibrium without additional action from the Treasury. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.