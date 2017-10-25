UPDATE 1-Brazil slows monetary easing, cuts rates to 7.5 pct

(Recasts with decision)

By Silvio Cascione

BRASILIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank reduced the pace of monetary easing on Wednesday, but signaled it will probably cut rates to a record low next month to help an incipient economic recovery.

The bank’s nine-member monetary policy committee, known as Copom, cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points to 7.50 percent, after four consecutive cuts of 100 basis points. The decision was widely expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The bank repeated language from its previous meeting recommending a gradual reduction in the pace of easing going forward, leading analysts to predict a 50-point cut in December. That would take the Selic rate to a record low of 7.0 percent.

It remained unclear whether the expected December cut would be the last in the current cycle, as most economists expect. A sizeable minority of analysts polled by Reuters before the meeting forecast rates to fall to as low as 6.5 percent in 2018.

“Whether the bank will cut the Selic below 7 percent will depend on the short-term outlook, which seems relatively benign from our standpoint,” said Luciano Sobral, an economist with Santander Brasil.

In the post-meeting statement, the central bank removed reference to expectations of a gradual end to an easing cycle. The Selic rate has fallen from 14.25 percent just a year ago.

Brazil’s economy has resumed growth this year after two years of deep recession in 2015 and 2016 that left a huge idle industrial capacity. Inflation has plunged from double-digits to less than 3 percent, far below the official target of 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler)