Brazil would only sell reserves under speculative attack -Bolsonaro adviser

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil would only sell foreign reserves in the event of a speculative attack that drives its currency nearer to 5 to the dollar, the main economic adviser to President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

Newspaper Valor Econômico had reported on Tuesday that Paulo Guedes, whom Bolsonaro has tapped as his economy minister, proposed reducing foreign reserves to pay off debt. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski in Brasilia Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)