BRASILIA, May 13 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes in Brazil excluding cars and building materials fell 2.5% in March from February, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, a far smaller decline than the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists of a 7.7% fall.

Sales fell 1.2% from the year-earlier period, IBGE said, again far less than the expected 6.0% fall in the Reuters poll.