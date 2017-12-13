UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales unexpectedly drop in October

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil retail sales unexpectedly dropped in October, highlighting an uneven recovery in Latin America’s largest economy.

Sales volumes excluding cars and building materials slipped 0.9 percent from the month before after seasonal adjustments, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, compared with the median forecast of a 0.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll.

That was the biggest monthly decline since March, with five of the eight product categories tracked by IBGE in the red.

The fall could temper optimism about the economic pickup, which so far has been underpinned by solid growth in household spending due to lower interest rates and slow inflation.

But IBGE economist Isabella Nunes said the improving outlook continued. “A possible explanation is that consumers put off purchases as October precedes a month marked by discounts,” she said.

Retail sales rose 2.5 percent in October from a year earlier, compared to expectations of 5.2 percent growth.

Brazil has slowly emerged from its deepest recession in decades as the central bank cut interest rates to an all-time low, ushering in a long-awaited rebound in corporate investment in the third quarter.

Economists expect gross domestic product to grow 0.9 percent in 2017, accelerating to 2.6 percent next year, a central bank survey showed. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Edmund Blair)