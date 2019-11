BRASILIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government on Friday raised its estimate of how much revenue it will take in this year, before interest rate payments are accounted for, and lowered its forecast for its outgoings.

In a bimonthly report, the Economy Ministry raised its 2019 primary revenue estimate by 4.9 billion reais to 1.634 trillion reais ($390 bln) and lowered its primary spending forecasts by 4.46 bln reais to 1.459 trillion reais.