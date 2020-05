BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil shrank 6.9% in March, official figures showed on Tuesday, the biggest monthly fall on record and a stark indication of the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus crisis.

That was more than the 5.8% fall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, although the 2.7% year-on-year decline shown in the figures from the IBGE statistics agency was less than the anticipated 4.1% fall. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens)