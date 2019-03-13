Bonds News
Brazil constitutional change needed now to fix state finances - Economy Ministry source

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Changes to Brazil’s constitution are urgently needed to address the dire financial situation Brazilian states find themselves in, a senior member of the government’s economic team told Reuters on Wednesday.

The political process for a constitutional amendment to forge a new financing deal between the federal and local governments could be opened by a draft bill from one senator, but the shape of the proposal ultimately would be determined by President Jair Bolsonaro, his chief-of-staff and the two house leaders in Congress, the source said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

