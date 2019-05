BRASILIA, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is expected to grow by just 1.24% this year, according to a regular central bank survey of around 100 financial institutions published on Monday, the bleakest outlook so far this year.

That median forecast is down from 1.45% the week before, and well over a full percentage point down from 2.55% predicted in January. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)