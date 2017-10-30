FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil extends tax debt renegotiation program for 2 weeks
October 30, 2017 / 7:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil extends tax debt renegotiation program for 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer signed a decree on Monday extending for two weeks a tax debt renegotiation program known as Refis, the presidential office said.

The program has collected more than 10 billion reais ($3.05 billion) in back taxes this year for the Treasury. Earlier this month, the Senate approved greater discounts to taxpayers in the program, depriving the cash-strapped government of about 3 billion reais.

$1 = 3.2797 reais Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione; editing by Diane Craft

