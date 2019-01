BRASILIA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue reached 1.457 trillion reais ($385.34 billion) in 2018, up 4.74 percent compared to 2017 and the highest since 2014, the federal tax service said on Thursday.

For the month of December, federal tax revenue totaled 141.529 billion reais, falling 1.03 percent year-on-year in real terms and undershooting a 143.8 billion reais consensus estimate compiled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.7811 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)