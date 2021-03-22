Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Brazil's federal tax revenue rises 4.3% in Feb to $23 bln -tax agency

By Reuters Staff

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue rose to 127.75 billion reais ($23.1 billion) in February, the federal tax service said on Monday, up 4.3% in real terms from the same month last year.

That was slightly more than the 124.9 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and brought tax revenue in the first two months of the year to 308 billion reais, up 0.8% in real terms on the same period last year.

$1 = 5.52 reais

