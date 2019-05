BRASILIA, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue rose 1.28% in April from a year earlier to 139.03 billion reais ($34.2 billion), the federal tax service said on Thursday, slightly higher than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 138.0 billion reais.

$1 = 4.0650 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever