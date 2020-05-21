Bonds News
May 21, 2020 / 1:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's federal tax revenue slumps 29% in April as COVID-19 crisis hits - tax agency

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue fell to 101.15 billion reais ($18 billion) in April, the federal tax service said on Thursday, the lowest tax take for that month since records began in 2007 as the full force of the COVID-19 shock to the economy was felt.

The figure marked a 29% decline in real terms on the same month last year, while total tax revenue in the first four months of the year fell 7.5% to 502.3 billion reais, the revenue service said.

$1 = 5.60 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
