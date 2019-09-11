Head of Brazil's federal revenue service Marcos Cintra fired

BRASILIA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Marcos Cintra, special secretary to Brazil’s federal revenue service and the person at the helm of the government’s plans to reform the country’s complex tax system, was fired on Wednesday, government sources told Reuters.

Local media reported that Cintra’s departure, confirmed in a statement released by the Economy Ministry, was due to differences over the possible introduction of a financial transactions tax modeled on the unpopular ‘CPMF’ tax introduced in 1993 but abolished in 2007. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Marcela Ayres and Lisandra Paraguassu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)