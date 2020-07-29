Brazil to look at income, payroll taxes in next stage of tax reform -Economy Minister

BRASILIA, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday he is very optimistic on pushing through wide-ranging tax reform, with the focus turning to income and payroll taxes following the government’s proposals on value-added tax earlier this month.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Guedes stressed there will be no tax rises and the tax burden will not increase, adding that widening the tax base can help reduce income tax and eliminate some others entirely. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)