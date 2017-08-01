FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil July trade surplus record $6.3 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 14 days ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil July trade surplus record $6.3 bln

1 Min Read

(Adds details on 2017 performance, outlook)

BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $6.298 billion last month, government data showed on Tuesday, slightly below analyst forecasts but still the biggest for the month on record.

Exports totaled $18.769 billion and imports $12.471 billion. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $6.39 billion, according to their median forecast, following a surplus of $7.195 billion in June.

Brazil's growing trade surplus has helped to keep a steady flow of dollars coming into the recession-hit country, limiting currency losses amid an escalating political crisis.

Economists expect a record-high trade surplus of $60 billion this year, up from $47.7 billion in 2016, according to a survey released on Monday.

Brazil had a trade surplus of $42.514 billion between January and July, also a record for the period. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.