BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $3.28 billion in August, government data showed on Monday, slightly higher than market estimates for a surplus of $3.2 billion and the widest surplus for the month of August since 2017.

Exports totaled $18.85 billion and imports $15.57 billion, the Economy Ministry reported. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)