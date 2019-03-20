Brazil aims at foreign trade reaching 30 pct of GDP by 2022 -secretary

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government seeks to boost foreign trade to a value representing at least 30 percent of the country’s gross domestic product as it plans to open up its economy, Foreign Trade Secretary Marcos Troyjo said during a presentation on Wednesday.

Troyjo noted the country is on track to reach the target by the end of 2022. “We will achieve this by boosting exports and also imports. Brazil is one of the countries which import the least volume in relation to its GDP,” the secretary said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)