US Dollar Report

Brazil July exports total $25.5 bln, imports $18.1 bln -economy ministry

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $7.4 billion trade surplus in July, figures showed on Monday, less than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a $8.7 billion surplus and down slightly from a $7.6 billion surplus in the same month last year.

Exports in July totaled $25.5 billion and imports were $18.1 billion, the ministry said, both sharply higher from a year ago. That brings the January-July surplus to $44.1 billion, up 49% from a $29.9 billion surplus from the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

