BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s trade surplus shrunk more than expected in May, data from the trade minister showed on Friday, weighed down by nationwide truckers strikes that blocked key highways in Latin America’s largest economy.

The trade surplus fell 22 percent from the year before to $5.981 billion, lagging behind a median estimate of $7.5 billion in a Reuters survey of economists. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Matheus Maia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)