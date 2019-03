BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $1.134 billion in February, narrowing from a deficit of $2.043 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Net foreign direct investment in Brazil totaled $8.400 billion in the month, up from $4.712 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)