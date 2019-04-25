Brazil posts $494 mln current account deficit in March

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $494 million in March, the central bank said on Thursday, narrowing from a deficit of $994 million in February but defying expectations of a surplus.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a current account surplus of $500 million in the month. Foreign direct investment fell to $6.8 billion in March, down from $8.4 billion in February and below the $8.0 billion average estimate. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)