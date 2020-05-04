Brazil posts $6.7 bln April trade surplus, Economy Ministry sees 2020 surplus of $46.6 bln

BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $6.7 billion in April, Economy Ministry data showed on Monday, slightly more than the median consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of a $6.15 billion surplus.

The Ministry also said it forecasts a trade surplus for this year of $46.6 billion, which would be 3% down from last year’s $48 billion, on exports of $199.8 billion and imports of $153.2 billion. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)