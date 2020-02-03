Bonds News
Brazil posts January trade deficit of $1.745 bln -Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade deficit of $1.745 billion in January, official data showed on Monday, a large shortfall when compared with the median consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of a $100 million surplus.

Exports totaled $14.43 billion and imports were $16.175 billion, the Economy Ministry said, adding that this was the first deficit in the month of January since 2015.

$1 = 4.24 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese

