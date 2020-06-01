Bonds News
Brazil posts May trade surplus of $4.5 bln - Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $4.5 billion in May, official data showed on Monday, slightly less than the median consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists of a $4.7 billion surplus and down 11.1% from the same month last year.

Exports totaled $17.9 billion and imports were $13.4 billion, the Economy Ministry said, adding that the accumulated January-May surplus of $16.3 billion was 17.9% smaller than the same period last year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

