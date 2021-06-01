Brazil posts May trade surplus of $9.3 bln -economy ministry

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $9.3 billion trade surplus in May, figures showed on Tuesday, almost exactly in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a $9.2 billion surplus and up from a $6.8 billion surplus registered in the same month last year.

Exports in May totaled $26.95 billion and imports were $17.7 billion, the ministry said, adding that total trade flows of $44.6 billion in the month were up 50% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)