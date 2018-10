BRASÍLIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $4.97 billion in September, the second best result for that month since the government started to release the data in 1989, the Trade Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil exported $19.08 billion and imported $14.11 billion in goods last month, the ministry said. The surplus, though, was smaller than the $5.9 billion estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Leslie Adler)