UPDATE 1-Brazil posts $7.4 bln trade surplus in July, less than expected

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $7.4 billion trade surplus in July, figures showed on Monday, less than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a $8.7 billion surplus and down slightly from a $7.6 billion surplus in the same month last year.

The overall surplus was narrower than all 10 economists in the Reuters poll had predicted and down from the previous month’s record $10.4 billion surplus.

Exports in July totaled $25.5 billion and imports were $18.1 billion, the ministry said, both sharply higher from a year ago. That brings the January-July surplus to $44.1 billion, up 49% from a $29.9 billion surplus from the same period a year ago.

International trade is expected to be a net contributor to economic growth this year. The Economy Ministry last month revised up its 2021 trade surplus forecast to $105.3 billion, up 16% from its previous outlook of $89.4 billion previously.

The ministry now expects 2021 exports of $307.5 billion, up 46.5% from last year, and imports to rise 27.3% from last year to $202.2 billion. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese and Nick Zieminski)