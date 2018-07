BRASILIA, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s trade surplus reached $5.882 billion in June, the nation’s Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, undershooting the median estimate of $6.3 billion in a Reuters poll of economists.

Exports totaled $20.202 billion in the month and imports, $14.320 billion. The trade surplus totaled $30.055 billion in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Mateus Maia; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)