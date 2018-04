(Updates with official confirmation)

BRASILIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Mansueto Almeida will become the new head of Brazil’s Treasury Department under Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Almeida, currently the secretary for fiscal monitoring, will replace Ana Paula Vescovi, who was tapped by Guardia as deputy minister last week.

Reuters had reported the appointment earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski)