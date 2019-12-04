Brazil's Guedes says Trump making "very serious mistake" on FX - O Antagonista website

BRASILIA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is making a “very serious mistake” if he thinks Brazil is deliberately pushing down the value of its currency, the real, news website O Antagonista on Wednesday reported Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes as saying.

Guedes said Trump’s surprise decision this week to restore tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum imports was politically-motivated ahead of next year’s presidential election, but he hoped the matter could be resolved calmly, O Antagonista reported. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)