Brazil's new unemployment insurance claims fall to 288,845

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - New unemployment insurance claims in Brazil fell to 288,845 in the first two weeks of July, Economy Ministry figures showed on Wednesday, down 4.3% from the preceding two-week period and 1.9% lower from the same period a year ago.

The figures suggest the labor market is recovering from the worst of the coronavirus shock earlier this year, although total claims in January to mid-July stood at 4.24 million, up 13.4% from last year, the ministry said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)