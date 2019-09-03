August marks end of "complicated period" for Brazil economy - Economy Ministry official

BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Last month marked the end of a “complicated period” for Brazil’s economy, which is now well placed to show more solid and consistent growth, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Economy Ministry secretary Adolfo Sachsida told a seminar in Brasilia that August was the “bottom of the well”, but warned that despite the improving outlook Brazil’s fiscal situation, low productivity and an uncertain global outlook were all cause for caution. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)