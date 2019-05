BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Monthly producer price inflation in Brazil eased to 1.27% in April from a downwardly revised 1.59% the month before, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

That brought the rate of factory gate inflation so far this year up to 2.57%, and the accumulated rate over the past 12 months up to 8.61%, IBGE said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)