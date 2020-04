BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Bank lending spreads in Brazil narrowed in March to 27.5 percentage points, the narrowest since late 2018 and down from 28.9 percentage points the month before, while the 90-day default ratio was unchanged at 3.8%, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose to 3.6 trillion reais ($643 billion) in March, marking a rise of 2.9% on the month.