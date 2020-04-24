Bonds News
April 24, 2020 / 1:50 PM / in an hour

Brazil Economy Minister Guedes cancels event amid market volatility, political uncertainty

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes canceled a live online discussion to be hosted by Banco Itau at 10:30 am local time on Friday, the Economy Ministry said, amid rising volatility across local financial markets and deepening political uncertainty.

Brazilian stocks fell 3% in early trade and the real slumped to a fresh low of 5.6150 per dollar, with popular Justice Minister Sergio Moro expected to announce his resignation in a public address at 11 a.m. Brazil time. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below