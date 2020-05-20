Brazil Economy Minister Guedes has full support of his team -official

BRASILIA, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economic team is fully behind Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and his vision for the country, productivity and competition secretary Carlos da Costa said on Wednesday, adding that reducing red tape and the cost of doing business in Brazil will be crucial to kickstarting the recovery.

Speaking on an online live event hosted by local media outlet Jota, da Costa also said getting credit to small businesses is a priority for the government, and a decree containing measures to achieve that will be issued by the end of next week. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)