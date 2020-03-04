Brazil Economy Ministry upbeat on private sector activity this year

BRASILIA, March 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s economic reform agenda and fiscal discipline will continue to support business and investor confidence across the private sector, which will help stimulate the economy this year, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

Indications point to a robust recovery in private sector job growth, strong credit market activity and continued rebound in industrial confidence, the Ministry said in a report following the release of 2019 gross domestic product data. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)