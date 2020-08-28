Brazil federal debt falls in July, Treasury revises funding plan

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt fell 1% in July to 4.34 trillion reais ($796 billion) from the month before, the Treasury said on Friday, adding the domestic debt stock fell 0.8% to 4.12 trillion reais.

Treasury also revised its 2020 annual financing plan, raising the parameters for the overall debt stock to between 4.6 trillion and 4.9 trillion reais from 4.5 trillion and 4.75 trillion reais, which will include an increase in the share of short-term debt maturing in the next 12 months. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)