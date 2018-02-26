Brazil must push reforms to make economic recovery last -Cenbank

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Monday that Latin America’s top economy must somehow continue on the path of reforms to maintain low inflation and a sustainable economic recovery.

Goldfajn also said that the central bank expects a solid economic recovery this year with inflation reaching goals, though he warned of risks. President Michel Temer last week gave up pension reform ahead of October’s presidential elections, a legislative setback that prompted Fitch to cut Brazil’s credit rating further into junk territory. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte)